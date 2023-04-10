Generative AI Agents Simulate Real Human Behavior

Stanford Researchers have used Generative AI to simulate believable human behavior in a simulated world.

Generative agents wake up, cook breakfast, and head to work; artists paint, while authors write; they form opinions, notice each other, and initiate conversations; they remember and reflect on days past as they plan the next day. To enable generative agents, researchers describe an architecture that extends a large language model to store a complete record of the agent’s experiences using natural language, synthesize those memories over time into higher-level reflections, and retrieve them dynamically to plan behavior. They instantiate generative agents to populate an interactive sandbox environment inspired by The Sims, where end users can interact with a small town of twenty-five agents using natural language. In an evaluation, these generative agents produce believable individual and emergent social behaviors.

Generative Agents Work Demonstrated Generative AI That Plans and Have Memories

Agents perceive their environment, and all perceptions are saved in a comprehensive record of the agent’s experiences called the memory stream. Based on their perceptions, the architecture retrieves relevant memories, then uses those retrieved actions to determine an action. These retrieved memories are also used to form longer-term plans and to create higher-level reflections, which are both entered into the memory stream for future use.

Microsoft researchers had previously noted that ChatGPT like AI could do everything humans do (reason, solve problems, think abstractly, comprehend complex ideas) but were not able to plan and did not have much memory. This work does more to fill in the planning and memory issues and learning from experience.

Future Work and Limitations

In this work, researcherse have presented a first instantiation of generative agents. Future research can expand on the modules of the proposed generative agent architecture outlined in this paper. The retrieval module, for example, could be enhanced to retrieve more relevant information given a context by fine-tuning the relevance, recency, and importance functions that form the retrieval function. Additionally, efforts can be made to improve the architecture’s performance, making it more cost-effective. The present study required substantial time and resources to simulate 25 agents for two days, costing thousands of dollars in token credit and taking multiple days to complete. To enhance real-time interactivity, future work can explore parallelizing agents. Furthermore, with advances in underlying models, researchers expect improvements in the agents’ performance.

The evaluation of generative agents’ behavior in this study was limited to a relatively short timescale, and future research should aim to observe their behavior over an extended period to gain a more comprehensive understanding of their capabilities and limitations. Varying and contrasting the underlying models, as well as the hyperparameters used for the agents during future simulations, could provide valuable insights into the impact of these factors on the agents’ behavior. Additionally, given the known biases of language models, it is possible that generative agents may output behavior or stereotypes that reflect bias. To mitigate this, further work on value alignment will be necessary.

Generative agents may fail to generate believable behavior for some subpopulations, particularly marginalized populations, due to data deserts. The researchers have limited knowledge of the robustness of generative agents. They may be vulnerable to prompt hacking, memory hacking—where a carefully crafted conversation could convince an agent of the

existence of a past event that never occurred—and hallucination, among other things. Future research can more comprehensively test these robustness issues, and as large language models become more resilient to such attacks, generative agents can adopt similar mitigations.