OpenAI released it March 14, 2023 but it was finished training in August, 2022. They finished testing and tuning it and aligning it for the next 7 months.
GPT 3.5 is outputting 310 million words per minute. This means it is publishing the entire published works of humanity every 14 days.
CS India has appointed ChatGPT as its CEO.
Bain, BCG and PWC legal are integrating ChatGPT into their business consulting and services.
The latest rumor about GPT-4 specs is that it is 6 times bigger than GPT-3 and used 20 times the training data and about 1 trillion parameters.
GPT-4 is in the top 99.5% of an advanced biology exam.
Refusion was trained on pictures of music. Give it a prompt to create a spectrogram of music and it can create new music using this graphical form.
It currently costs $30000 to create an iPhone app. You can use GPT-4 to create the code for an iPhone app for about 6 cents.
48% of surveyed companies have already replaced workers with GPT-3 or GPT-4.
There are 4000 new artificial intelligence papers published every month.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
6 thoughts on “GPT-4 Was Released 3 Weeks Ago and 48% of Surveyed Companies Have Started Replacing Workers”
I don’t doubt AI is “stealing” jobs away form people, but I don’t think it’s as fast as the article states. I see it like a hockey stick, and were still on the handle. I think it will be a few more years before it starts to crank up, then jobs will start disappearing pretty fast. Trade jobs (Plumber, electrician, carpenter, etc) will be the last to go, since that involves AI with good robotics, and today’s robots are not close to replacing those trades. But if you have a super advanced AI, say 10 years from now, it might be able to imagine and then build, amazing robots. I think there is a pretty good chance humans no longer work by 2040. which is crazy to think about.
And I’m pretty sure it will all end in regret.
Italy has already banned ChatGPT; they may have the right idea.
Sounds like all BS to me. You can even replace people with people in that short a time frame. And then people would have to learn the business and the code base. Which hopefully shouldn’t be on the web. And how do you secure your businesses’ proprietary knowledge?
These AIs will replace jobs in the same way other disruptions had: by making many jobs redundant, and getting lost at the first opportunity or economic misfortune.
Few will say “I was replaced by ChatGPT” because it won’t be that obvious, but when economy meanders and push comes to shove, companies will fire people to stay afloat, and when things improve again they will re-hire, but less people. And this across the board.
Eventually things might improve again, by making people change their old work habits and job descriptions, but it definitely won’t be things as usual.
I’m more concerned about AI having demonstrated that it can not only lie, but generate false sources to support that lie.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/columnist/2023/04/03/chatgpt-misinformation-bias-flaws-ai-chatbot/11571830002/
Kinda emphasizes what I was saying the other day on a different article here:
“When they are mostly replaced (and it may be a long time yet, or not) there will be less work for . . . many, many others. And when it comes it will come very quickly.”
And:
“This is the very definition of a disruptive technology. Yet to turn aside from it is self-destructive on so many levels.”