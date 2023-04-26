HuggingFace Launches Open HuggingChat and OpenAI Will Offer ChatGPT Business

HuggingChat is a new open-source 30B chatbot alternative to ChatGPT. There will likely soon be be HuggingChat Apps. Jim Fan believes HuggingFace is in a great position to become the Android App Store. HuggingFace may have an edge over OpenAI: the apps can be other multimodal models already on HuggingFace.

HuggingChat, the open-source 30B chatbot alternative to ChatGPT! Next step *must* be HuggingChat Apps. I think HuggingFace is in a great position to become the Android App Store. In fact, HF even has an edge over OpenAI: the apps can be other multimodal models already on HF! pic.twitter.com/bac9SlZyem — Jim Fan (@DrJimFan) April 25, 2023

you can now disable chat history (and training) in ChatGPT, and we will offer ChatGPT Business in the coming months.https://t.co/jjxuUxYJSa — Sam Altman (@sama) April 25, 2023

