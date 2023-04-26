HuggingFace Launches Open HuggingChat and OpenAI Will Offer ChatGPT Business

HuggingChat is a new open-source 30B chatbot alternative to ChatGPT. There will likely soon be be HuggingChat Apps. Jim Fan believes HuggingFace is in a great position to become the Android App Store. HuggingFace may have an edge over OpenAI: the apps can be other multimodal models already on HuggingFace.
HuggingChat, the open-source 30B chatbot alternative to ChatGPT!
Next step *must* be HuggingChat Apps. I think HuggingFace is in a great position to become the Android App Store.
In fact, HF even has an edge over OpenAI: the apps can be other multimodal models already on HF! pic.twitter.com/bac9SlZyem
— Jim Fan (@DrJimFan) April 25, 2023
