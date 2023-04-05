Improving Large Language Models With Langchain and Pinecone

We are in a special moment in history where rule-based processes get replaced by powerful AI systems. At the center of this paradigm shift are Large Language Models (LLMs), vector databa\ses like Pinecone, and the LangChain library. In this online workshop, we’ll explore the tools behind this new wave of technology and how to wield them to build mind-blowing applications.
Slidedeck on working LLM + Pinecone + Langchain
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.