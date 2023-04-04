Karpathy Makes GPT from Scratch

X-Tesla AI-Lead shows how to makeGeneratively Pretrained Transformer (GPT). He followed the paper “Attention is All You Need” and OpenAI’s GPT-2 / GPT-3. He talk about connections to ChatGPT, which has taken the world by storm. We also watch GitHub Copilot, itself a GPT, help us write a GPT.

Watch the makemore videos to get comfortable with the autoregressive language modeling framework and basics of tensors and PyTorch nn. This is assumed to be understood in this video.

Karpathy Suggested exercises:

– EX1: The n-dimensional tensor mastery challenge: Combine the `Head` and `MultiHeadAttention` into one class that processes all the heads in parallel, treating the heads as another batch dimension (answer is in nanoGPT).

– EX2: Train the GPT on your own dataset of choice! What other data could be fun to blabber on about? (A fun advanced suggestion if you like: train a GPT to do addition of two numbers, i.e. a+b=c. You may find it helpful to predict the digits of c in reverse order, as the typical addition algorithm (that you’re hoping it learns) would proceed right to left too. You may want to modify the data loader to simply serve random problems and skip the generation of train.bin, val.bin. You may want to mask out the loss at the input positions of a+b that just specify the problem using y=-1 in the targets (see CrossEntropyLoss ignore_index). Does your Transformer learn to add? Once you have this, swole doge project: build a calculator clone in GPT, for all of +-*/. Not an easy problem. You may need Chain of Thought traces.)

– EX3: Find a dataset that is very large, so large that you can’t see a gap between train and val loss. Pretrain the transformer on this data, then initialize with that model and finetune it on tiny shakespeare with a smaller number of steps and lower learning rate. Can you obtain a lower validation loss by the use of pretraining?

– EX4: Read some transformer papers and implement one additional feature or change that people seem to use. Does it improve the performance of your GPT?

Illustrated Guide to Transformers



Here is the 2017 paper, Attention Is All You Need.

Abstract

The dominant sequence transduction models are based on complex recurrent or convolutional neural networks that include an encoder and a decoder. The best performing models also connect the encoder and decoder through an attention mechanism. We propose a new simple network architecture, the Transformer, based solely on attention mechanisms, dispensing with recurrence and convolutions entirely. Experiments on two machine translation tasks show these models to be superior in quality while being more parallelizable and requiring significantly less time to train. Our model achieves 28.4 BLEU on the WMT 2014 Englishto-German translation task, improving over the existing best results, including ensembles, by over 2 BLEU. On the WMT 2014 English-to-French translation task, our model establishes a new single-model state-of-the-art BLEU score of 41.8 after training for 3.5 days on eight GPUs, a small fraction of the training costs of the best models from the literature. We show that the Transformer generalizes well to other tasks by applying it successfully to English constituency parsing both with large and limited training data.

RNN Explained

Recurrent Neural Nets are slow.

LSTM are even slower.

Transformers allow parallel processing of words and values.