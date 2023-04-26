Lots of Small Drones in Warfare

There is now large-scale use small drones in warfare and there is now a rapid pace of improvement. The massive and effective military use of drones has been proven in the Ukraine war. The most effective countermeasure is electronic jamming.

DARPA has large request for bids for swarms of autonomous drones.

Autonomous Multi-domain Adaptive Swarms-of-Swarms (AMASS)

AMASS will create the ability to dynamically command and control (C2) unmanned, autonomous swarms of various types (i.e., swarms-of-swarms) with a common C2 language for Theatre-level counter-Anti-Access / Area Denial (A2/AD) capabilities. The two-phase program (Phase 1 Base and Phase 2 Option) will be experimentation and scenario-focused, including incremental and progressive development, integration, and demonstration of capabilities with increasing quantities of different swarms and complexity of mission scenarios.

DARPA has other projects that actually relate to enhancing drone capability. DARPA is working on power beaming, which would enable drones to have far more endurance.

DARPA has requests for next-generation antennas, which would help with performance and improve fundamental drone and drone swarm capabilities.

DARPA is soliciting disruptive ideas from small businesses and nontraditional defense contractors for novel antenna designs, materials, manufacturing, or processing as the first topic issued under the agency’s Bringing Classified Innovation to Defense and Government Systems (BRIDGES) initiative. The topic area aims to explore new designs that would offer significantly increased performance or substantial reduction in size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) compared to current state of the art.