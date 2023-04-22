My Apologies, Nextbigfuture Site Was Out for a Day

As my regular readers know, the Nextbigfuture site was out for a day. Hopefully, it is all fixed now. If you see any problems, then post them to the comments or send me an email: blwang at gmail dot com.
This should not have taken over a day to recover but the technical support at my hosting service made things worse with a misdiagnosis.
The actual cause of the crash was that the article about five engines being out on SpaceX Starship launch went viral on android AMP recommendations.
I had to contact the person and company that did the most recent setup via email. He had time to correct the mistakes and get things back up.
Thank you for your patience.
