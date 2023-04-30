Renderings of the SpaceX Water Cooled Steel Plate

SpaceX enthusiasts have photos of all of the parts of the steel plates and pipes that will be used to make the water-cooled steel plate. Elon Musk said that SpaceX was working for the past three months to make a water cooled steel plate that will protect the ground and launch site the 33 Raptor engines of the Starship rocket. Thanks to Ryan Hansen, What About It? and all of the others who found the components and determined how they would fit together and rendered the results.

The water-cooled steel plate and water deluge are to prevent the launch pad damage seen in the first test launch.

The steel plate segments and pipes were observed by photos from drone flyovers.

Here is the view from above the steel plates. They fit into a hexagon.

After @elonmusk's tweet about the water-cooled plate, I started looking at the parts visible on-site and was able to figure this much out using accurate dimensions. Some parts are still missing but it's looking like this will be a combined system for deluge and pad cooling. pic.twitter.com/99O8QdQbaE — Ryan Hansen Space (@RyanHansenSpace) April 25, 2023

@elonmusk confirmed what I have been speculating for the past few days during #Starship Spaces tonight. The water-cooled plate will not only provide a strong surface but also a "showerhead" deluge system. Holes across the surface will release water aiding in sound suppression. pic.twitter.com/J3PRG4yKoV — Ryan Hansen Space (@RyanHansenSpace) April 30, 2023

There is some support below each of the steel plates.