Renderings of the SpaceX Water Cooled Steel Plate

SpaceX enthusiasts have photos of all of the parts of the steel plates and pipes that will be used to make the water-cooled steel plate. Elon Musk said that SpaceX was working for the past three months to make a water cooled steel plate that will protect the ground and launch site the 33 Raptor engines of the Starship rocket. Thanks to Ryan Hansen, What About It? and all of the others who found the components and determined how they would fit together and rendered the results.
The water-cooled steel plate and water deluge are to prevent the launch pad damage seen in the first test launch.
The steel plate segments and pipes were observed by photos from drone flyovers.
Here is the view from above the steel plates. They fit into a hexagon.
After @elonmusk's tweet about the water-cooled plate, I started looking at the parts visible on-site and was able to figure this much out using accurate dimensions. Some parts are still missing but it's looking like this will be a combined system for deluge and pad cooling. pic.twitter.com/99O8QdQbaE
— Ryan Hansen Space (@RyanHansenSpace) April 25, 2023
@elonmusk confirmed what I have been speculating for the past few days during #Starship Spaces tonight. The water-cooled plate will not only provide a strong surface but also a "showerhead" deluge system. Holes across the surface will release water aiding in sound suppression. pic.twitter.com/J3PRG4yKoV
— Ryan Hansen Space (@RyanHansenSpace) April 30, 2023
There is some support below each of the steel plates.
What power and energy amount to expect, comparable mass to thrust?
Energy content of 1st stage booster rocket Super Heavy is ~850t*13.5MWh=~4*10^13Ws (that’s ~50000 Model S, 100kWh, fully charged on 50% efficiency of infrastructure to charger stations) and ~5GW of average power for each Raptor engine (from test flight ~240s, that’s again ~50000 Model S, rated average power 100kW).
Given a low number for a total of all engines of the booster is ~100GW (for 1st stage specific impulse endurance), that’s ~5-15x the power output of Three Gorges Dam (China), depending on season (between dry and rain season) with a hydraulic head necessary therefore at about 5x the original (~500m, Starship&booster ~119m) generating that power. Thrust would be about water flow comparable to above dry season all water flow ~5-6000m3/s (Super Heavy ~7500 Tonne each second). Effects would be comparable to ~3times Niagara Falls daytime water flow and a ~9x the highest fall (57m, height of Super Heavy ~69m) for expressing that power output. Hoover Dam is ~1/20 of electricity production of Three Gorges Dam (~4TWh/a) and would need ~50h for conversion of water to methane through electrolysis and H2_CH4 conversion on ~50% efficiency for one booster enabled Starship lift off.
All booster engines power could vapor ~40m3 to 100°C steam each second. (?)
2018-Q12023 is ~3.8M Tesla cars produced, given a 100kWh battery on average for half fleet, these ~2M cars, fully charged, contain energy equal to maybe ~40-50 filled Super Heavy booster (including infrastructure efficiency losses) (?)