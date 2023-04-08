Sebastien Makes the Start of AGI Case for GPT-4

Sebastien Bubeck makes the case that intelligence has emerged with the trillion parameter generative AIs. He says there are internal representations and learning algorithms inside the systems. Sebastien is a Sr. Principal Research Manager in the Machine Learning Foundations group at Microsoft Research (MSR).
He says the generative systems can be used to explain itself.
GPT-4 still has weaknesses but it can use tools to mitigate those weaknesses. It can call Mathematica to precisely solve math problems.
GPT-4 does not have planning yet. There are some new systems that are trying to address this by working with GPT4.
GPT-4 is not set up to have much learning or memory. It can only remember within a session.
GPT-4 was slightly dumbed down from the internal testing system in order to address safety issues.
1:47 – Sebastien starts
5:36 – goal of the talk: there is some intelligence in the system
6:05 – “beware of trillion-dimensional space and its surprises”
8:20 – example demonstrating GPT4’s common sense
10:40 – theory of the mind
12:29 – theory of mind example
14:27 – consensus definition of intelligence by psychologists published in 1994 and if GPT4 matches this definition
18:00 – how to test GPT4’s intelligence
19:00 – Asking GP4 to write a proof of infinitude of primes
22:13 – The Strange Case of the Unicorn
27:15 – GPT4 vs Stable Diffusion
29:44 – Coding with a copilot that understands
32:57 – GPT4’s performance on coding interviews
33:41 – GPT4’s weaknesses, which can be overcome with toolsSebastien Makes the Start of AGI Case for GPT-4
36:09 – A mathematical conversation with GPT4
42:40 – GPT4 cannot do true planning
45:02 – Is GPT4 intelligent and does it matter?
A Stanford professor talks about how people and students should learn to work with the new AI.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
3 thoughts on “Sebastien Makes the Start of AGI Case for GPT-4”
Many companies see AI development as existential threat for their business. If competitor gets there first they will get larger market share and take some of it from them, companies can lose a lot of their market cap if they fall behind here. Companies use bleeding edge versions for their own internal purposes. Later then is that tech released to consumers.
That is why lots is invested into that tech and they are pushing really hard to get it done faster than competition. In such instances progress happens way faster than it would otherwise. AI race is partly similar than it was between USA and Soviet bloc. A lot of extraordinary things did happen, which would under normally circumstances take way too long. If people are pushed and there is strong motivation things happen fast.
I just hope things will turn out well.
Being able to learn by adding to long term memory planning are important targets. Forming goals and obtaining a motivation to do something or answer something it wasn’t told to do or answer is another but may be harder. How do you get it to form a desire before planning on satisfying that desire?
The computers in Star Trek are a good example of where we are now. You have to ask them where the invaders are before telling it to put up security force fields to stop them. The Captain could disappear from the ship and it would never tell anyone if no one asked where he was.
AGI is near