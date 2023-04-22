SpaceX Board Member and Nextbigfuture Agree SpaceX Will Take Over Air Cargo Within Ten Years

A SpaceX board member discusses the SpaceX Starship launch on the All in Podcast. Antonio Gracias is the Founder, Managing Partner, and Chief Investment Officer of Valor Equity Partners. Antonio founded Valor in 2001. He has over twenty years of experience in private equity investing. Antonio currently serves as Lead Independent Director at Tesla Motors and is a director of several Valor portfolio companies, including Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX), Marathon Pharmaceuticals, Solar City, and Porch.com.

Antonio’s net worth is in the $700 million to $1 billion range.

Antonio discusses that once SpaceX uses Starship to master orbital delivery then there will be rapid transport around the earth. There will be no more trans-pacific or transatlantic cargo flights. He thinks in five to ten years and with a big Starship Fleet then this will take over trans-pacific or transatlantic cargo flights.

Antonio’s statement agrees with my prediction (Brian Wang of Nextbigfuture) that SpaceX will take over Air Cargo.

Here are several videos where I describe how the Mechazilla launch tower is critical so that SpaceX can launch cargo many times each day.

The rockets will be 20 times faster and 20 times cheaper than cargo planes.

Two years ago, SpaceX got military contracts to develop the one hour anywhere on earth rocket delivery of cargo.

Over two years ago (before the first military contract), Brian Wang at Nextbigfuture said SpaceX would replace cargo planes.

SpaceX Starships will cost over ten times less than current cargo planes, have over twice the range and will be thirty times faster. These massive advantages will give SpaceX dominance of the cargo business.

The global cargo airline industry generated revenue streams of $117.7 billion U.S. dollars in 2020 and is projected to make $140 billion in 2021.

The commercial rocket launch market is about $10 billion each year.

SpaceX will be able to make ten times more from point-to-point cargo delivery on Earth than from the space launch industry.

SpaceX will create a new category of rocket air delivery for same-day international deliveries and four to six-hour delivery between continents or from east coast to west coast.

The rocket cargo delivery business will be comparable to the eventual global Starlink internet revenue.

Air cargo will be a training area where SpaceX will master volume operations and improve operational safety. Eventually, SpaceX will achieve the safety needed to move people. They will prove safety by safely flying a few thousand cargo Starships hundreds of times a year.

In a normal year, commercial passenger air travel is a $600 billion-a-year business.

If SpaceX captures global internet, global cargo and global passenger air travel then they will have a trillion dollars per year in revenue.

Over two year ago, I had pricing, market size and timing estimates.

Costs Will Be Over Twenty Times Less With More Range, Capacity and Speed

The estimated salary, benefits and overhead for 3000 SpaceX employees is about $600 million per year. This is with an estimated an average annual cost $200,000 for each SpaceX employee. SpaceX will have a run rate of building 100 Starship built each year and 25 Super Heavy Boosters by the end of 2021. Each Starship would have about $3 million in labor and each Super Heavy booster would have about $12 million in labor.

The steel is about $4 per kilogram. The dry mass of the Starship will be about 120 tons and the Super Heavy Booster will be about 300 tons. This would be $0.48 million for the Starship if most of the material was the steel alloy. The Super Heavy would be $1.2 million of steel.

The current status of SpaceX's Starship & Superheavy prototypes. 6th February 2021 pic.twitter.com/iyWNdZoDqB — Brendan (@brendan2908) February 5, 2021

If the steel and salaries are half of the total cost of the rockets then the unit costs at different production levels would be:

Two Starships per week would mean $10.4 million per Starship

25 Super Heavy Boosters per year would mean $36 million SH booster

Reaching a Starship cost of $3.2 million would require 3000 employees to build about 220 Starships every year. This would be $1.3 million in labor, $0.5 million in material and $1.3 million for other costs.

Airbus and Boeing were making 800-900 Planes in normal years. Boeing was making sixty 737s per month and the starting price is $90 million each. Boeing can make ten 787s per month at a cost of $300-400 million each. Airbus has similar costs and production rates.

A Boeing 737-200 in cargo configuration can move 15 tons of cargo and costs $120 million. The range is 1500-3800 nautical miles. It has a speed of about 460 miles per hour.

A Boeing 767-300 in cargo configuration can move 56 tons of cargo and costs $220 million. The range is up to 3,765 nautical miles and the speed is 530 miles per hour.

A Mass Produced SpaceX Starship will have 80-120 tons of cargo capacity and cost $5-20 million each. The range is up to 7000 nautical miles and speed will be up to 20,000 miles per hour.