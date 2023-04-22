SpaceX Starship Blasted Hundreds of Tons of Dirt and Concrete #Space #SpaceX #Starship

The SpaceX Starship has twice the thrust of the Apollo Saturn V rocket. This massive power ripped up the concrete pad and dirt under the rocket in the launch attempt.

This means that SpaceX will need to build a flame diverter/deflector. A flame deflector is a sloped construction beneath a launch pad that diverts the rocket’s exhaust to the side. At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, flame deflectors are made of steel and covered with a high-temperature concrete surface. SpaceX will likely need to build one that is over 12 meters high. A huge rocket like the SpaceX Starship will have its exhaust channeled by the flame deflectors into a 150-250 meter concrete-and-brick flame trench that transects the launch pad. Above the flame deflectors are 16 nozzles that release water to suppress the noise, the effects of which could damage the rocket and its payloads.

Continued Analysis of the Actual SpaceX Starship Launch Blasting Hundreds of Tons of Dirt and Concrete

It looks like hundreds of tons of concrete and dirt was thrown hundreds of meters and in some cases a mile or more. The concrete and dirt chunks likely damaged several of the engines. SpaceX and Elon were thinking about the future launches from Mars and Moon and hoping they could get away without a flame diverter. This problem shows that when we go to Mars and Moon, we will need pad infrastructure. However, the moon has much lower gravity and small engines at the top of the Starship could be used for liftoff before engaging the main engines. Mars has lower gravity than Earth as well.

If you re-watch the launch, there are large chunks of debris seen in the smoke of the rocket launch. Keep in mind that the image in the Youtube is that the two-stage rocket is about 120 meters tall or the height of a 50-story skyscraper. It is 9 meters wide (29.5 feet). A piece of debris that is over half of the width of the rocket is larger than an SUV (18-19 feet long).



For fun, I was playing with ideas for a flame diverter that could be adapted to the current OLM, there are 100s of options. But in the end, I’ve come to the conclusion that these ideas are only a band-aid fix, also still have issues with the infrastructure surrounding the site. pic.twitter.com/r6nuyk6X80 — Tony Bela – Infographic news (@InfographicTony) April 22, 2023

The damage in Boca Chica at the Starbase launch site looks pretty serious, but a former senior SpaceXer from there says he believes the pad can be repaired; and a (water-cooled?) flame diverter installed in 4 to 6 months. Just passing on what I was told. — Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) April 21, 2023

3 months ago, we started building a massive water-cooled, steel plate to go under the launch mount. Wasn’t ready in time & we wrongly thought, based on static fire data, that Fondag would make it through 1 launch. Looks like we can be ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2023