SpaceX Starship Launching This Week or Next

Elon Musk says Starship is stacked and ready to launch next week, pending regulatory approval. SpaceX says there is a wet rehearsal this coming week and then there will be the need to destack and arm for the real launch.

Booster 7 will land in the Gulf of Mexico and will simulate a chopstick Mechazilla catch.

Starship 24 will land off the coast of Hawaii and will also simulate a chopstick Mechazilla catch.

See more Starship fully stacked at Starbase. Team is working towards a launch rehearsal next week followed by Starship’s first integrated flight test ~week later pending regulatory approval pic.twitter.com/9VbJLppswp — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 6, 2023

See more Starship is stacked & ready to launch next week, pending regulatory approval https://t.co/fLHTjwOMOT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 6, 2023