Tesla had 422,878 Q1 2023 Deliveries $TSLA

by

Tesla produced over 440,000 vehicles and delivered over 422,000 vehicles.

This beat the official analyst estimates but missed whisper numbers.

This was a record for quarterly production and a record for quarterly deliveries.

Inventories increased from 13 days to about 15-16 days of inventory. This is still very good for car companies.

1 thought on “Tesla had 422,878 Q1 2023 Deliveries $TSLA”

  1. Look it is almost time to replace the model S and X. They are a rounding error on the Model 3 and Y sales figures. Their frames are Al which is obviously not the direction Tesla wants to go. Their styling is long i the tooth.

    Model 3 and Y sales are the future.

