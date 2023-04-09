Tesla Will Build a New Megapack Factory in Shanghai

Tesla announced a new megapack factory in Shanghai. Nextbigfuture has noted that the large electric truck market is about five times bigger in China than in the USA. Megapacks are needed to buffer the grid for megacharging for large electric trucks. I think this is the first step to getting Semi trucks into China and Asia.

China also has double the electrical energy than the US has. There is a need for megapack for the massive solar and wind installations in China. China does have energy in pumped hydro, but the large amount of solar needs megapack.

