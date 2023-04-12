Top Trending Hashtag on Twitter is #AutoGPT Which is Part of Accelerating AGI Everywhere

by

AutoGPT is part of a wave of multi-step ChatGPT systems that can handle more complicated tasks and planning. AutoGPT is the top trending hashtag on Twitter and the most active in Github.

Planning, memory and scaling were the main things missing from making ChatGPT-4 into an AGI.

These are primitive AGI but rapid improvement will get us to massive disruption by the end of this year. This will be a highly useful and capable form of AGI. Everyone will use this for productive boosting.

Leave a Comment