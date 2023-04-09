Vicuna is the Current Best Open Source AI Model for Local Computer Installation

Vicuna is a new, powerful model based on LLaMa, and trained with GPT-4. Vicuna boasts “90%* quality of OpenAI ChatGPT and Google Bard”. This is unseen quality and performance, all on your computer and offline.

Oobabooga is a UI for running Large Language Models for Vicuna and many other models like LLaMA, llama.cpp, GPT-J, Pythia, OPT, and GALACTICA. The github for oobabooga is here.

Timestamps:
0:00 – Explanation
0:22 – What is Vicuna?
1:36 – What is Oobabooga?
2:18 – One-click install script
4:59 – Using the WebUI
5:45 – Basic chat & VRAM usage
6:24 – Guide responses in certain ways (POWERFUL)
7:14 – Preset AI characters/Personas
7:49 – Creating a character/AI persona
8:11 – Limitations
9:02 – Parameters
9:48 – Fine-Tuning
10:05 – Speech-To-Text and Text-To-Speech (tts/stt)

  1. The post missed mentioning the * attached to “90%*” .. on their website, I read: ” * According to a fun and non-scientific evaluation with GPT-4. Further rigorous evaluation is needed. ”
    Comparing LLMs is pretty difficult – seemingly. So what does 90% really mean? Good marketing?

