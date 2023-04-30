Virtually Explore Every Deck and Room in the Original Star Trek Enterprise

There are some Star Trek fans who are disappointed with new Star Trek. This community and any who look back fondly upon Original Star Trek are getting updated computer graphics imaging and rendering of all part of the old Star Trek. Top notch special effects and computer graphics are being used to create a one to one life size in computer modeling of the original Star Trek from the old series through the movies.

This is basically bringing everything in all of the Star Trek Technical Manuals and all of the notes and ideas from Gene Roddenberry and his co-creators to life.

You could not be able to virtually explore every deck and room of the Star Trek Enterprise NCC1701 or the refit NCC 1701 or the later ships because no one had taken the time to recreate every part. The sets shown on the shows and the movies only looked at less than 5% of the ships. The Technical manuals imagined more of the decks and speculated on other parts of the ships. Now the work is being down to imagine and render every part of every ship in detail working from the notes of all of the original designers or working with key designers.

Star Trek luminaries Mike and Denise Okuda explore the production and inception of Gene Roddenberry’s 1964 “Star Trek” Pilot – ‘The Cage’ – and its profound impact on Star Trek history. Beautiful recreations of the episodes’s sets, characters and locations created by the Roddenberry Archive team in tandem with testimony from the original cast and crew – including Director Robert Butler – memorialize The Cage’s legacy for generations to come.

Michael Okuda is an American graphic designer best known for his work on Star Trek including designing futuristic computer user interfaces known as “okudagrams”. In the mid-1980s, he designed the look of animated computer displays for the USS Enterprise-A bridge in Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. He worked on Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987 as a scenic artist, adding detail to set designs and props. He contributed the GUI of the fictional LCARS computer system used throughout the USS Enterprise-D and other Starfleet starships.

Okuda also served as a technical consultant on the various TNG-era Star Trek series along with Rick Sternbach, advising the scriptwriters on the technology used throughout the Star Trek universe such as the transporters and the warp drive, for example Okuda created the Heisenberg compensator as a way to explain how Star Trek’s fictional transporter might work, despite the limitation of the uncertainty principle.