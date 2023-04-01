Zapier, Instagram and Plugins Accessible Via Chatgpt to Enable Destination ECommerce

OpenAI announced and released on Thursday, March 23, 2023, the capability to have plugins associated with their widely and wildly successful generative AI app known as ChatGPT. This has undoubtedly caused a ripple in the energy force across all of the AI realm and beyond.
OpenTable restaurant tables can be accessed via ChatGPT via plugins.
E-commerce is now fully accessible via ChatGPT.
There are plugins to get real-time internet updates and data.
There will be large sites will block API to access their data by ChatGPT.
