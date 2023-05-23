Audialab Deep Sampling Uses AI to Make Unique New Sounds and Music

Audialab, an innovative technology company specializing in using AI to help musicians and music producers, has debuted Deep Sampler, a new AI-powered tool that represents a paradigm shift in professional sound design. Deep Sampler is a novel technology that allows musicians to generate an infinite number of unique, never-before-heard sounds from one input sound and manipulate them endlessly using Artificial Intelligence.

Deep Sampler can analyze any existing sound and transform it into completely novel ones that couldn’t have existed any other way.

KIMBEMIKE’s debut single “Galaxies” represents a historic moment in music production as the first song ever to use Deep Sampling technology.