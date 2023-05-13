Canada is Warming Faster and Will Have Five Times More Farmable Land

Canada has already gotten less extreme cold, longer growing seasons, shorter snow and ice cover seasons, earlier spring peak streamflow, thinning glaciers, thawing permafrost, and rising sea level. The annual average temperature in Canada has increased at roughly twice the global mean rate. Patterns are different across regions of the country, however. Temperatures have increased more in northern Canada than in southern Canada. Annual mean temperature over northern Canada increased by roughly 3 times the global mean warming rate.

These warming rates have already been happening for the past forty years. Future projections where the warming trends continue and increase Canada’s farmable land from 100 million hectares to 520 million hectares by 2080. The United States has 166 million hectares of net cropland area and is ranked second in the world after India, which has 180 million hectares of croplands.

Farms cover 62.2 million hectares or 6.3% of Canada’s land area. Farmable land is more but actual farms cover a lower area.

Japan has 4.4 million hectares of farmland.

Germany 11.6 million hectares of farmland

France 30 million hectares of farmland

UK 18.6 million hectares of farmland.

Canada has more farmland than Germany, France, UK combined and almost as much as all of them plus Japan.

Journal PLOS ONE predicts about 4.2 million square kilometers of Canada that are currently too cold for farming crops like wheat will be warm enough by 2080 if greenhouse gas emissions continue to climb. In 2020, only a million square kilometers in Canada are warm enough for growing crops like wheat, corn and potatoes.