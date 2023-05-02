In Q1 2023, there were 10,506 EV Pickup Trucks sold in the United States. The Rivian R1T (below, $73,000 starting price and add $1800 destination charge) is the leader with 6,213 sales and Ford F150 Lightning sold 4,291 (above, $60,000 starting price for the pro).
The Tesla Cybertruck will have a first delivery day event in September 2023. We do not know the new pricing or specifications. The Tesla Cybertruck should begin outselling the competing electric pickup trucks in 2024.
The Hummer EV (starting price $98400) sold two units in Q1 2023.
Cybertruck vs Rivian R1T and Ford F150 Lightning
I wish they had just gone for a Model Y truck-thing like the Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick. The Maverick is still sold out.
Making a serious truck is a lot of opportunities to screw up.
What matters is purpose and economics. The economics I’m fairly sure will pan out. For all the people whose primary purpose is above all, a specific angle for bobcat loading, or not adjusting to the arduous task of placing a tool or material in an uncovered bed, get what you need.
Not certain that it will be as successful.
Looking at the design and specifications – 6.5 foot bed is good, but it looks like only ~4 feet can be exposed completely by rolling up the motorized tonneau cover. That and the long trailing wedge of the cab is going to make getting tools and material in and out a lot more work than in a conventional pickup design.
I’m wondering how loading a yard of compost from a bobcat would work out with that design; or how easy it is to get tools in and out over the side of the truck.
Didn’t see a good set of dimensions on the Tesla site, that too may put off potential buyers.