Cybertruck vs Rivian R1T and Ford F150 Lightning

In Q1 2023, there were 10,506 EV Pickup Trucks sold in the United States. The Rivian R1T (below, $73,000 starting price and add $1800 destination charge) is the leader with 6,213 sales and Ford F150 Lightning sold 4,291 (above, $60,000 starting price for the pro).

The Tesla Cybertruck will have a first delivery day event in September 2023. We do not know the new pricing or specifications. The Tesla Cybertruck should begin outselling the competing electric pickup trucks in 2024.

The Hummer EV (starting price $98400) sold two units in Q1 2023.