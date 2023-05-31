Eight Nuclear Fusion Companies Get a Total of $46 Million

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $46 million in funding to eight companies developing commercial fusion power plants.

The companies funded by the DOE were:

Commonwealth Fusion Systems (Cambridge, MA)

Commonwealth Fusion is working on Tokomaks with higher power magnets.

Focused Energy Inc. (Austin, TX)

Focused Energy is using laser fusion.

Princeton Stellarators Inc. (Branchburg, NJ)

Realta Fusion Inc. (Madison, WI)

Tokamak Energy Inc. (Bruceton Mills, WV)

Type One Energy Group (Madison, WI)

Type One Energy, fusion energy company with roots in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s College of Engineering, recently announced its first round of seed funding, raising $29 million from investors. The company also recently hired Christofer Mowry as CEO. Mowry is former CEO of General Fusion and former senior advisor on fusion for Breakthrough Energy Ventures. They are working on a Stellerator..

Xcimer Energy Inc. (Redwood City, CA)

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced today that Xcimer Energy was selected for a $9 million award from the Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program, a groundbreaking and innovative public-private partnership initiative. Laser inertial confinement fusion is the only fusion approach that has reached scientific breakeven, achieved in December 2022 at the National Ignition Facility at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The Xcimer team will leverage this accomplishment and the significant progress made by the laser fusion community to advance IFE. Xcimer’s development plan in the federal milestone program is aimed at key milestones of demonstration of high fusion gain, and commercial energy breakeven. In parallel, the company will demonstrate the innovative laser approach and develop low-cost target fabrication, chamber and plant systems to enable FPP final design and construction in the early 2030s. The FPP will demonstrate extended operation of all integrated plant systems and deliver electricity to the grid, enabling construction of a series of full-scale commercial plants to follow.

Xcimer is leveraging laser technology originally pioneered for missile defense to build an economical 10+ megajoule class laser.

Zap Energy Inc. (Everett, WA)

Zap Energy has raised a total of USD 200m, including a USD 160m Series C in June 2022, led by Lowercarbon Capital, with participation from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Shell Ventures, DCVC, Valor Equity Partners, Addition, Energy Impact Partners (EIP) and Chevron Technology Ventures.

The award of $5 million in federal funding will contribute to the development of a pilot plant using Zap’s sheared-flow-stabilized Z-pinch fusion technology. Zap Energy is building a low-cost, compact and scalable fusion energy platform that conﬁnes and compresses plasma without the need for expensive and complex magnetic coils. Zap’s sheared-flow-stabilized Z-pinch technology provides compelling fusion economics and requires orders of magnitude less capital than conventional approaches.