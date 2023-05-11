Elon Says New X/Twitter CEO Starts in 6 Weeks

Elon Musk has stabilized Twitter enough to mostly handover to a newly hired CEO.
Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!
My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023
Twitter will be hosting a new Tucker Carlson show.
We’re back. pic.twitter.com/sG5t9gr60O
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) May 9, 2023
The question is can Twitter convert its video from second to first screen content.
First screen content is the main content and show that you are viewing and the second screen is where you go to discuss the first screen content.
Elon wants to make X/Twitter as a central part of a Wechat like everything app.
