IBM Goal of 100,000 Qubit Quantum Supercomputer by 2033

IBM Research has a goal of scaling quantum systems to a size where they’ll be capable of solving the world’s most challenging problems. IBM wants to deploy a quantum-centric supercomputer powered by 100,000 qubits by 2033.
IBM has laid out a roadmap to reach 1000 qubit processors this year and 4000 qubits within two years.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.