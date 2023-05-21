IBM Goal of 100,000 Qubit Quantum Supercomputer by 2033

by

IBM Research has a goal of scaling quantum systems to a size where they’ll be capable of solving the world’s most challenging problems. IBM wants to deploy a quantum-centric supercomputer powered by 100,000 qubits by 2033.

IBM has laid out a roadmap to reach 1000 qubit processors this year and 4000 qubits within two years.

Leave a Comment