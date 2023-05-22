Improved Renderings of the SpaceX Water Cooled Steel Plate Launch System

by

Ryan Hansen completely redid all his models related to SpaceX water cooled steel plate launch system. The supply pipes and manifolds have been measured and accurately modeled. He was able to gather enough reference photos to get many of the dimensions for the plates and have sized those accordingly.

  1. Love this design, and I assume they will do a good enough job, on sinking piles to provide enough support.
    I do like this way, without any plugs in the individual holes. Pressure should come from high pressure gas tubes.

