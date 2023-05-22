Improved Renderings of the SpaceX Water Cooled Steel Plate Launch System

Ryan Hansen completely redid all his models related to SpaceX water cooled steel plate launch system. The supply pipes and manifolds have been measured and accurately modeled. He was able to gather enough reference photos to get many of the dimensions for the plates and have sized those accordingly.

#SpaceX has started making some progress on the transpirational steel plate system that will be installed under the #Starbase #Starship OLM. In this thread, I will be detailing the latest findings as well as touching on my process for reverse engineering a system like this. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/qNtytwoeO0 — Ryan Hansen Space (@RyanHansenSpace) May 18, 2023

I have been using pixel math to determine the size of the "water-cooled" steel plates that #SpaceX is building. Thanks to @RGVaerialphotos, we have this shot showing a recognizable object with known dimensions to reference. This Redbull is sitting on top of one of the plates in… pic.twitter.com/7Ygtyc8bCi — Ryan Hansen Space (@RyanHansenSpace) May 21, 2023