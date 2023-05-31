Meta’s Yann LeCun is Confident that AI Will Be Safe and Great

Yann LeCun is VP & Chief AI Scientist at Meta and Silver Professor at NYU affiliated with the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences & the Center for Data Science. After a postdoc in Toronto he joined AT&T Bell Labs in 1988, and AT&T Labs in 1996 as Head of Image Processing Research. He joined NYU as a professor in 2003 and Meta/Facebook in 2013. He is the recipient of the 2018 ACM Turing Award for “conceptual and engineering breakthroughs that have made deep neural networks a critical component of computing”.

The Next Five Years of AI: Hope or Horror:

Why does Yann believe it is nonsense that AI is dangerous?

Why does Yann think it is crazy to assume that AI will even want to dominate humans?

LeCun says AI researchers face palm when they hear Prophecies of Doom

There are two ways to modify the statistics of the [AI] training data. You train them on possibly using human feedback for you know specific answers and the second one is you change the prompt. You cannot directly control the system. This is not the type of systems that we will give agency. Lecun says that in a few year LLM (Large Language Models) will go away and replaced with systems that will be guidable to desired goals.

He thinks the will to dominate and intelligence are separate things. Orangutan do not have a desire to dominate but are intelligent. They are territorial.

You make the systems safe by making AI that go for answers and solutions that satisfy objectives.

Why does Yann believe digital assistants will rule the world?

The AI assistance will be abundant. Everyone will have them. Everyone will become like a leader of a company, where they command more intelligent people.

Everyone will demand the AI assistant code, data and systems will be open and transparent.

If digital assistants do rule the world, what interface wins? Search? Chat? What happens to Google when digital assistants rule the world?

Open Source will dominate over closed systems. AI Assistant will be the interface for accessing the world and the internet.

Companies like Meta does use Open systems and will continue to interact with open systems.