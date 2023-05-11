NBCUniversal Ad Sales Chief Linda Yaccarino Could be Next Twitter CEO

NBCUniversal’s head of advertising sales, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks to be the CEO of Twitter.

Yaccarino interviewed Musk at an advertising event three weeks ago, and last week NBCUniversal announced a new content deal with Twitter that will see the social site hosting 2024 Paris Olympics content, including an exclusive live show.

See Linda’s interview with Elon at the MMA event last month in Miami with 800 advertisers. https://t.co/CEBfUoo0uQ — Gary Black (@garyblack00) May 12, 2023

Musk said earlier on Thursday that he hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!

Elon will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.