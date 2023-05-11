NBCUniversal’s head of advertising sales, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks to be the CEO of Twitter.
Yaccarino interviewed Musk at an advertising event three weeks ago, and last week NBCUniversal announced a new content deal with Twitter that will see the social site hosting 2024 Paris Olympics content, including an exclusive live show.
See Linda’s interview with Elon at the MMA event last month in Miami with 800 advertisers. https://t.co/CEBfUoo0uQ
— Gary Black (@garyblack00) May 12, 2023
Musk said earlier on Thursday that he hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!
Elon will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.
3 thoughts on “NBCUniversal Ad Sales Chief Linda Yaccarino Could be Next Twitter CEO”
NBC, check.
“Knows the needs of advertisers”, check.
This sounds like Musk has grown bored of trolling the hyper-woke extremist crowd and is giving Twitter back to them. Probably inevitable anyway.
Hyper woke? Kick the Fox News habit. It’s stunting your brain. This women is the scapegoat, for the impending spectacular failure of Twitter. I’m making popcorn as we speak.
Hey Brian, since when did you let these J6’ers post freely on your site?