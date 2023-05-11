NBCUniversal Ad Sales Chief Linda Yaccarino Could be Next Twitter CEO

by

NBCUniversal’s head of advertising sales, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks to be the CEO of Twitter.

Yaccarino interviewed Musk at an advertising event three weeks ago, and last week NBCUniversal announced a new content deal with Twitter that will see the social site hosting 2024 Paris Olympics content, including an exclusive live show.

Musk said earlier on Thursday that he hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!

Elon will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.

3 thoughts on “NBCUniversal Ad Sales Chief Linda Yaccarino Could be Next Twitter CEO”

  1. NBC, check.
    “Knows the needs of advertisers”, check.

    This sounds like Musk has grown bored of trolling the hyper-woke extremist crowd and is giving Twitter back to them. Probably inevitable anyway.

    Reply

    • Hyper woke? Kick the Fox News habit. It’s stunting your brain. This women is the scapegoat, for the impending spectacular failure of Twitter. I’m making popcorn as we speak.

      Reply

Leave a Comment