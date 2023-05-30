Nvidia and the Acceleration of AI to Exaflops and 144 Terabyte LLM

Generative AI lets us learn the structure of any kinds of information. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s gives the keynote address at #COMPUTEX2023. He unveils platforms companies can use to ride a historic wave of generative #AI that’s transforming industries — from advertising to manufacturing to telecom.

The Nvidia Grace Hopper superchip can see 600 Gigabytes of data at a time. 256 of the Grace Hopper chips is a one exaflop supercomputer with 144 Terabytes of universally available memory.

