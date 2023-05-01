Sunday, April 30 at 8:26 p.m. ET, Falcon Heavy launched the ViaSat-3 Americas mission, delivering the ViaSat-3 Americas, Astranis’s first MicroGEO satellite, and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite to a geostationary orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. One of the side boosters on this mission previously supported Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, KPLO, and three Starlink missions, and the second previously supported launch of Arabsat-6A and STP-2.
1 thought on “Sixth Launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy”
So, viasat-3 will be able to stay on station much longer with the same launched reaction mass, assuming viasat-3 does not fail, or become obsolescent before it’s reaction mass runs out. SpaceX must have a lot of falcon-9 boosters to make them a deal cheap enough to throw away three of them.
That’s great. SpaceX must have driven the cost of F-9 boosters well along to that of a mature technology, that of materials, and relatively cheap mass manufacturing technologies.
Falcon-9 will be a cash cow until starship is human rated, and somewhat beyond that.