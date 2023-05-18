SpaceX Falcon 9 Booster Is Being Certified for 20 Reuses

SpaceX is certifying its Falcon 9 booster for 20 reuses. Several SpaceX Falcon 9 Boosters have been reused dozens of times each and one has been used 15 times.
SpaceX plans to launch up to 100 missions in 2023, which is nearly double what it launched in 2022. Reusability will enable the company to complete the ambitious launch manifest.
More reuses lowers the cost to SpaceX for its launches. The first stage booster is 70% of the cost of the Falcon 9.
SpaceX’s vice president for build and reliability, Bill Gerstenmaier, described the Falcon 9 goals at the Axiom Space’s press conference on May 15. Axion Space plans the second all-commercial mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on May 21st, 2023.
