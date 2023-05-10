SpaceX Launched Over 80% of All Orbital Payload Mass in Q1 2023

The recent Bryce Tech quarterly report on the global space industry shows SpaceX launched over 80% of all payload mass to orbit.
SpaceX launched 233 tons to orbit while second place, the country of China, launched less than 24 tons to orbit. SpaceX launched about 5 times more than China and Russia combined.
SpaceX launched 763 satellites or spacecraft while everyone else launched 106.
Today’s SpaceX Starlink launch:
• 233rd launch by Falcon rocket family
• 83rd launch primarily dedicated to Starlink network
• 31st SpaceX launch of 2023
• 9th launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in 2023
