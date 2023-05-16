There was a lot of Tesla youtuber and twitter representation in the lengthy Q and A.
Notable was MeetKevin got Elon to commit to testing educational advertising.
Elon re-iterated his prediction of FSD safer and smoother than human drivers this year.
He also indicated he expected Cybertruck to sell 250k-500k per year. Elon also indicated he expects the combined sales of two new auto products (including an implied $20-25k car) would have a combined 5 million sales per year.
This implies Tesla will need to have third and fourth high volume products (cars) to reach 20 million per year. Current vehicles plus next two are only 10 million per year based upon his own estimates.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
4 thoughts on “Tesla 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting Features Optimus Teslabots $TSLA”
Mars should be a sanctuary for Elon robots and AI. Why should they be encumbered by humans?
Corolla is the best selling car in the world with just over 1M per year.
Getting to 5M per year of one model?
Ummm… maybe they’re not automobiles.
It seems faster than Sanctuary AI bot. If SA bot took 5 minutes to put something is a zip bag, that one probably needs just 1 minute or less!
At least Musk could send some robots to Mars. It will probably be way easier to convince and get permits for robots than for humans.
Sanctuary AI is from Canada. Perhaps Brian could write another article about GDP of Canada.