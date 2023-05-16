Tesla 2023 Annual Shareholder Meeting Features Optimus Teslabots $TSLA

There was a lot of Tesla youtuber and twitter representation in the lengthy Q and A.

Notable was MeetKevin got Elon to commit to testing educational advertising.

Elon re-iterated his prediction of FSD safer and smoother than human drivers this year.

He also indicated he expected Cybertruck to sell 250k-500k per year. Elon also indicated he expects the combined sales of two new auto products (including an implied $20-25k car) would have a combined 5 million sales per year.

This implies Tesla will need to have third and fourth high volume products (cars) to reach 20 million per year. Current vehicles plus next two are only 10 million per year based upon his own estimates.