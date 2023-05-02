Tesla Model X vs Rivian R1S and BMW IX

by

There are about 46 EV models being sold in the US in Q1 of 2023 but only 3 or 4 are luxury or larger SUVs in the Tesla Model X category. There 258,888 EVs sold in the Q1 of 2023 in the US but 10368 are in the Model X category. There might only be 9400 if the Lyriq is included as a Model Y category vehicle.

Above the Rivian R1S

The Q1 sales in the category were 

6495 Tesla Model X  ($97k starting price)
2351 BMW IX ($84k starting price)
968 Cadillac Lyriq (maybe more directly comparable to Model Y, $58k starting price)
552 Rivian R1S ($78000 base + $6000 for 321 mile range instead of 260 + $180 destination charge)


Tesla Model X


BMW IX

1 thought on “Tesla Model X vs Rivian R1S and BMW IX”

  1. There are ~45 EV models & 2 models (Tesla model 3 & Y) have ~ 58% of the market. Unless they offer significant value or features in excess of 20% on all other models, human preferences would suggest that the law of probability will eventuate & Tesla will start losing market share. My prediction over the next 3 years is that it will come down to 30% of total market I.e. its market share will halve.

    Reply

Leave a Comment