Tesla Model X vs Rivian R1S and BMW IX

There are about 46 EV models being sold in the US in Q1 of 2023 but only 3 or 4 are luxury or larger SUVs in the Tesla Model X category. There 258,888 EVs sold in the Q1 of 2023 in the US but 10368 are in the Model X category. There might only be 9400 if the Lyriq is included as a Model Y category vehicle.

Above the Rivian R1S

The Q1 sales in the category were

6495 Tesla Model X ($97k starting price) 2351 BMW IX ($84k starting price) 968 Cadillac Lyriq (maybe more directly comparable to Model Y, $58k starting price) 552 Rivian R1S ($78000 base + $6000 for 321 mile range instead of 260 + $180 destination charge)



Tesla Model X



BMW IX