Tesla Robotaxi and Teslabot Goes from Working to Millions in Two Years

Elon Musk said yesterday that Tesla will have its ChatGPT moment late this year or next year. He was referring to when Tesla Full Self Driving is capable of replacing the human driver and making the driving experience both safer and more comfortable.

IF FSD is fully complete late this year and robotaxi next year, then this will also vastly accelerate Teslabot deployment. A super useful and commercially irresistible Teslabot could arrive in 2024-2026. Robotaxi and robot trucks makes useful Teslabots easier. The robots can hop on and hop off low-speed rolling robopallets in factories. The robopallets would be based off of full robotaxi. The robots could be moved around outdoors by robotaxis and robotrucks.

The FSD is fully working transition would scale to millions as the software updates is rolled out over two to four months.

If Elon is right this time, the speed from fully robotaxi FSD to the at scale FSD/Robotaxi/Teslabot transformation would be within 2 year. The end of 2025 scale would be 15M robotaxi and 10-30M bots in 2025. Factory production in Gigamexico would be so fast with the unboxed process and with Bots that leveraged robopallets. Robopallets are already used in Amazon factories.

Reaching billions of Teslabots could be achieved within ten years of a fully commercially compelling Teslabot.