Tesla Sells More Electric Cars than All Other US/Europe Car Makers Combined

Tesla sells more electric cars than all other US and European car makers combined.

Some of the charts from Xill exclude battery electric vehicles under $10,000 in price.



1/2 With their latest chess move, $TSLA once again sold more BEVs than all the major US and EU manufacturers combined (as in Q1 of all previous years). In Q1 2023 #Tesla sold more BEVs than Ford, GM, Stellantis, VW Group, BMW group, Mercedes and Renault Group combined. pic.twitter.com/PQbq2jGPkE — Xill (@Xil_llix) May 7, 2023

Thanks for all the likes and for sharing the previous Tweets, Wow! 🤯 Complimentary chart: We can see a similar trend in Q1 2023 QoQ from some of the main Chinese manufacturers. pic.twitter.com/ygsPS0thmY — Xill (@Xil_llix) May 10, 2023