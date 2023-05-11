Tesla Sells More Electric Cars than All Other US/Europe Car Makers Combined

Tesla sells more electric cars than all other US and European car makers combined.
Some of the charts from Xill exclude battery electric vehicles under $10,000 in price.
1/2 With their latest chess move, $TSLA once again sold more BEVs than all the major US and EU manufacturers combined (as in Q1 of all previous years).
In Q1 2023 #Tesla sold more BEVs than Ford, GM, Stellantis, VW Group, BMW group, Mercedes and Renault Group combined. pic.twitter.com/PQbq2jGPkE
— Xill (@Xil_llix) May 7, 2023
Thanks for all the likes and for sharing the previous Tweets, Wow! 🤯
Complimentary chart: We can see a similar trend in Q1 2023 QoQ from some of the main Chinese manufacturers. pic.twitter.com/ygsPS0thmY
— Xill (@Xil_llix) May 10, 2023
