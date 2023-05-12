Using Antibodies to Map at the Cellular Level and Reveal Hidden Pathways in the Body

Revolutionary imaging technique using of thousands of antibodies for a detailed view inside of bodies. A research team has turned the bodies of dead mice into vivid 3D maps of anatomy, with tissues, nerves, and vessels highlighted in color. The technique, which renders the corpses transparent and then exposes them to fluorescent antibodies that label distinct cell types, could help everything from drug development to understanding the spread of cancer, its creators and other scientists say.
Building on their previous success at making mouse bodies transparent, the new technique removes cholesterol from the bodies so that a vast array of existing antibodies can penetrate deep into the animals.
