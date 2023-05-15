Venture Capital Limited Investments so Far AI in 2023

by

Global AI startup funding peaked in 2021 and is now about 30% of the peak levels according to CBI Insights.

Three out of five new Unicorn companies were Generative AI companies. Anthropic, Adept, and Character.AI all gained valuations of $1B or above.

1 thought on “Venture Capital Limited Investments so Far AI in 2023”

  1. Take your profits early and often, but if you want to let it ride, pick a big boy. One of the ones that will do well as the technology improves, whether they own it or not. Because it will improve, just maybe not at the AI maker(s) you chose.

    Reply

Leave a Comment