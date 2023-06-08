Ammonia Used to Power a Semi Truck

Amogy Inc., a pioneer of emission-free, energy-dense ammonia power solutions, announced today the successful testing of the first-ever ammonia-powered, zero-emission semi truck. Amogy has received $150 million in funding.

The system has 5x higher system-level energy densities compared to lithium batteries. The volumetric energy density of liquid ammonia is almost 3x greater than that of compressed hydrogen. Over an equivalent distance, fueling a vehicle solely using ammonia would require approximately three times the internal tank volume needed for conventional diesel fuel but three times less than the volume required for compressed hydrogen.

Portable

It’s easy to store. Although ammonia is a gas at ambient temperatures, it can be stored as a liquid at approx. -34°C (-29°F). This reduces the cost, complexity, and space requirements for storage compared with liquid hydrogen and liquefied natural gas (LNG). At an ambient temperature, ammonia can also be stored as a liquid with only mild pressure.

Tens of millions of tons of ammonia is used in the agriculture sector as a fertilizer. Ammonia production, transport and usage already have the technological maturity, infrastructure, and familiarity of the public to expand in the transportation sector.

The shipping industry accounts for approximately 3% of global CO2 emissions. The sector is largely dependent upon oil-derived fuels such as heavy fuel oil (HFO), very low sulfur fuel oil, and marine gas oil (MGO) to meet its energy needs. Together these fuels represent approximately 221 million tons of oil demand per annum. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) accounts for a smaller proportion of shipping fuel demand, with 2.3 million tons of the fuel consumed in 2021. The only low carbon fuels deployed beyond pilot project scale are marine biofuels, which make up less than 0.1% of the sector’s fuel supplies, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Ammonia is compatible with more than one ship propulsion technology. In smaller ships, it can be used as a hydrogen carrier for fuel cell-based electric propulsion systems, where an onboard cracker splits ammonia to provide the hydrogen source. In larger vessels, where energy density or efficiency considerations mitigate against fuel cell technologies, it may be suitable for injection into adapted internal combustion engines (ICEs). Use within ICEs entails relatively minor alterations to the layout of propulsion systems in comparison with fuel cell adoption. However, due to ammonia’s narrow flammability range, the shipping industry envisions using the fuel in combination with a smaller quantity of ignition fuel—either MGO or hydrogen extracted from the ammonia using a cracker. Two leading engine manufacturers, Wärtsilä and MAN Energy Solutions, have already announced plans to introduce ammonia-fueled combustion engines to market by 2024.

Trucking

Road freight is a vital component of economic activity. The pandemic highlighted the sector’s importance as an increasing number of trucks were deployed to deliver products to end consumers. Guidehouse Insights forecasts the global fleet of heavy duty vehicles to reach 94 million by 2030, up 30% from 2020’s estimated 74 million. Most of this growth is expected to come from developing markets. Trucks currently make up around 87% of the heavy duty vehicles market and represent one of the fastest growing segments. However, trucks also represent a transport segment that is in dire need of decarbonization. In 2021, medium- and heavy duty trucks emitted 1.8 gigatons (Gt) of CO2, thereby accounting for 23% of all transport-related emissions and 9% of global carbon emissions.

