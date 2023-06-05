Coordinated Ukrainian Offensives

Ukrainian forces are “shifting to offensive actions” in some areas, the country’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar has said. On Monday evening she said Ukraine’s troops had made gains of up to one mile (1.6km) in several directions around Bakhmut.
Ukrainian military sources told the BBC that a series of small scale armoured offensive operations are under way.
They did not say whether this was the start of Ukraine’s long awaited full scale counter-offensive.
Earlier, Russia’s defence ministry said it thwarted a major Ukrainian attack in Donetsk.
A Moscow-backed militia leader and Russian military bloggers admitted that Ukrainian forces had achieved a breakthrough in at least one point in south-western Donetsk. Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday that Ukrainian forces had retaken part of the settlement of Berkhivka, north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine
