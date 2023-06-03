Low Births Will Mean Economic Ruin

The number of babies born in Japan last year also fell for the seventh consecutive year, dropping below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899 to 770,747, down 40,875 from the previous year, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The number of deaths in Japan in 2022 rose to a record high 1.57 million, with the population naturally shrinking for the 16th consecutive year.
The total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman is estimated to bear in her lifetime — fell to 1.26, on par with the record low in 2005.
The pace of decline in the number of births has also been accelerating in recent years, falling by 24,404 in 2020 from the previous year, and by 29,213 in 2021.
770,747 means about 380,000 female babies.
The population pyramid projection for 2027 for Japan was projecting 4.082 million Japanese babies for 2023-2027. This would mean averaging 816,000 babies annually. Japan is coming in 45,000 babies annually short of that projection and if the drops continue Japan could be at 600k-700k babies annually in 2027. The population pyramids and projections were assuming that Japan could hold at 810,000 per year. The shortage of Japanese babies means that population trends are even worse than 103.7 million in 2050. Instead of 9 million fertile women between 18-38 there would be 8 million.
The Japanese women who are aging out of fertility now are 35-39 years old. There were 660,000 women per year in those years. Japan will be losing 70% of its fertile age women. Each 5 year group is about 100k per year less women.
The fertility data comes a day after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida released a draft plan to boost “unparalleled” child-rearing support, although the announcement has raised questions about its effectiveness in turning around the falling birthrate.
The fertility rate in Japan had recovered to 1.45 in 2015, but has been on a downward trend since 2016. Getting fertility temporarily up to 1.45 from 1.3 earlier cost about $200 billion. Having a working age population that is 10% less is costing but also averaging 48 years of age instead of 35-40 is costing Japan 20-30% of GDP or about $1 to 1.5 trillion each year.
This is before Japan loses 20-30% of its population over the next 30 years. Japan has lost about 5% of its people over the last 15 years. The population birth spiral does not stop in 30 years, it keeps spiraling downward with fewer fertile women. Until birthrates get back over 2.1 replacement and stay there then there is no population stabilization.
Well, so what, some might say. This will mean all pension systems will collapse. There will be no state support for retirement. If there is less than one working age person to each old person, the math of taking some taxes and giving it to the old person to live becomes scraps. The old person will have to keep working until they drop. If 40-50% of the population is old people then they do not spend money. The economy shrinks massively.
* Economic recession
* stock market crashes
* no pensions
If it persisted then how would we keep the systems of civilization running?
The Black Death causes 30-50% population loss in seven years. If Japan loses 20% of its population in the 30 years and most of them are old (65+, 75+) and the average age is 55, then we will see if economic systems break.
If China loses the entire population of the USA by 2050 going from 1.41 billion to 1.1 billion with TFR of 1.1, then will this end up with some quiet and peaceful scenario? Russia had population loss and started a war with Ukraine.
What happens with national debts of countries that start collapsing? Will the world banking system hold up?
It is just those countries, it is not like Japan or China have globally important banks or the aging Europeans.
At the start of the COVID pandemic, people thought it was just a China problem. China was locking down whole provinces the size of European countries. Populations that are already shrinking : China, Japan, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea. (20% of the world’s population).
You don’t have to worry about a population crisis in Japan…or China etc… People ignored the pandemic for the 6 months and that worked out great.
Also, only rich countries can afford to develop and pay for technology to fix things like climate change. Africa has to get loans and technology to transition off fossil fuels. Poor countries just burn coal.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has made arresting the country’s sliding birth rate a top priority and his government, despite high levels of debt, plans to earmark the spending of 3.5 trillion yen ($25bn) a year on child care and other measures to support parents.
“The youth population will start decreasing drastically in the 2030s. The period of time until then is our last chance to reverse the trend of dwindling births,” he said this week while visiting a daycare facility.
Over 70% of the world is below replacement level. This includes poor countries like India, Vietnam, Bangladesh. Indonesia and Cambodia are close at 2.2 to 2.3.
China will be losing 10 million people per year from its working age population from 2027-2050. Japan will be losing 1 million people per year from its working age population from 2023-2050. The working age populations for China, Japan, Italy and Spain will be about 20-30% smaller in 2050 than today.
Total Fertility Rates of Top GDP Countries All Below 2.1 Replacement USA 1.66 China 1.18 Japan 1.26 Germany 1.6 India 1.99 UK 1.75 France 1.84 Italy 1.29 Canada 1.47 Brazil 1.67 Russia 1.5 S Korea 0.78 Australia 1.60 Mexico 1.79 Spain 1.29
6 thoughts on “Low Births Will Mean Economic Ruin”
You repeat yourself Brian without addressing the Elephant in the room. So I’ll repeat myself. Immigration and the dramatic advances in AI and robotics occurring right now.
With 70% of the world below replacement, and the remainder on the way to joining them, immigration isn’t a solution. It’s barely a delaying tactic.
I think this is a critical risk to the future existence of humanity. You can bet that I will continue to repeat and expand upon these articles.
The risk also threatens the world economy. As Brett said, if almost all countries will soon have shrink population, then immigration is re-arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. Immigration will have some interesting results like Canada getting to 50 million people by 2030 and maybe 100 million by 2100.
I believe in future technological miracles but timing is not certain. Things have to happen and it is not OK to say. I am not worried about the fire in my house now because I am in line to be given a new house once the new house is built.
I don’t know how real this is, but supposedly, a new social idea struggles to gain traction until it’s held by about 25% of the population, then it becomes respectable and has a much easier time climbing.
So does it work in reverse? An old, established idea, or way of life, can trundle along at 50% for near forever, but once it falls to 25%, it’s no longer respectable and on the way out fast?
South Korea has a fertility rate of 0.78. This probably does not mean that 78% of South Korean women have 1 child. There’s a distribution, and it probably isn’t even. But you could get the right number of children if 51% of women had 0 children, 33% of women had 1 child, 15% had 2 children, and 5% had 3 children. Even if we lump the 2 and 3 child families together, having more than 1 child would be in the “non-respectable” zone.
My view
AGI and/or 10 000’s of ultra advanced narrow AI’s will save us.
Tech and scientific progress is faster than labor force decline. Even without AGI. With AGI it will accelerate probably like 1000 times or more.
Countries like Japan, South Korea, China may have shrinking workforces, but their per capita is growing rapidly. Compare 2021 to 2023.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_GDP_(PPP)_per_capita
If you want older data and projections for late 2020’s, you will find it here – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_past_and_projected_GDP_(PPP)_per_capita
So even though, we may have less people, we will still have larger output (thanks to more advanced tech in the future) and therefore countries budgets will be growing, so we will have money for pensions etc.
Tech progress is accelerating. Per capita in most OECD countries, at least in PPP will be above $100 000 soon. US is already at 80k, will be above 100 000 in a few years.
It will be interesting to go back and analyse those early 2020’s predictions around 2030, when our tech will be like 100-1 000 000x more advanced, we will probably have ASI and robots as capable as humans by then, we will be able to construct gigafactories in a few weeks/days and world will be almost unimaginably richer.
PS. Brian, it would be interesting if you would write an article where you try calculate how mass manufacturing humanoid robots(with human capabilities – advanced AI brains) from late 2020’s would increase our GDP, GDP per capita, general output/tech capabilities(ability to mass creation of ambitious/world changing megaprojects). Example – building huge orbital solar power stations, mass manufacturing giga/hyperfactories).
Japanese birth rates are actually higher than Chinese birth rates.