OKX Partners with Komainu, Enabling 24/7 Secure Trading of Segregated Assets Under Custody for Institutions

OKX, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, and regulated digital asset custody service provider Komainu, today announced that OKX has joined collateral management platform Komainu Connect, enabling institutional customers to conduct secure 24/7 trading of segregated assets under custody through the OKX platform.

Launched in April of 2023, Komainu Connect reduces client counterparty risk by removing the need to store collateral with trading counterparties, and offering the ability to keep assets in safe custody instead.

Nicolas Bertrand, CEO at Komainu, said: “This strategic partnership marks a milestone in our mission to provide secure and compliant digital asset custody solutions. OKX’s reputation as a leading cryptocurrency exchange, combined with our expertise in institutional-grade custody services is paving the way for a new era of trust and innovation in the industry.”

Sebastian Widmann, Head of Strategy at Komainu, said: “Komainu Connect is rapidly emerging as the leading collateral management solution. Partnering with one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges is a testament to the infrastructure and expertise committed to this service and our focus remains on seamless execution for all parties.”

Lennix Lai, Global Chief Commercial Officer at OKX, said: “Institutions need the peace of mind that comes with knowing their assets are being kept safe with a leading custodian, while retaining their ability to capitalize when investment opportunities arise. That is why we are delighted to partner with Komainu to allow investors a way to keep their assets secure while not compromising on returns.”

The off-exchange settlement and tripartite mirroring solution is a significant step forward for large-scale institutional crypto traders requiring immediate access to OKX’s market-leading portfolio margin account mode and liquid markets.

Komainu was established in 2018 to provide institutions with a secure and compliant custody service for investment in digital assets. Launched in June 2020, Komainu currently custodies assets for exchanges, financial institutions, asset managers, corporations, and government agencies.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as the most reliable crypto trading platform for traders, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download OKX’s app or visit: okx.com

About Komainu

Komainu is a regulated digital asset custodian built by institutions for institutions and created as a joint venture between Nomura, digital asset manager CoinShares, and digital asset security company Ledger. Offering multi-asset support with regulatory compliance, Komainu is merging traditional financial services with leading security standards for the next generation of institutional custody. Headquartered in Jersey and with offices in London, Dublin, Dubai, and Singapore, Komainu is regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) and Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). For more information, visit https://www.komainu.com

