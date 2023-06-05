One-third of Red Dwarf Stars Have Habital Zone Planets

University of Florida astronomers have discovered that a third of the planets around the most common stars in the galaxy could be in a goldilocks orbit close enough to hold onto liquid water – and possibly harbor life. The remaining two-thirds of the planets around these ubiquitous small stars are likely roasted by gravitational tides, sterilizing them.

Red dwarf stars, also called M dwarf or M-type star, the most numerous type of star in the universe and the smallest type of hydrogen-burning star. Red dwarf stars have masses from about 0.08 to 0.6 times that of the Sun.

Scientists now believe that 80 percent of the stars in our home galaxy, the Milky Way, are red dwarf stars. According to Jos de Bruijne, a scientist at the European Space Agency (ESA) who works on the galaxy-mapping Gaia mission, the current estimate is between 100 to 400 billion stars. This means 80 billion to 320 billion red dwarf stars and 24 billion to 96 billion with habitable zone planets.

The orbital eccentricity distribution of planets orbiting M dwarfs (PNAS)

Our yellow sun is a relative rare in the Milky Way. The most common stars are considerably smaller and cooler, sporting just half the mass of our sun at most. Billions of planets orbit these common dwarf stars in our galaxy.

Sagear and Ballard found that stars with multiple planets were the most likely to have the kind of circular orbits that allow them to retain liquid water. Stars with only one planet were the most likely to see tidal extremes that would sterilize the surface.

Since one-third of the planets in this small sample had gentle enough orbits to potentially host liquid water, that likely means that the Milky Way has hundreds of millions of promising targets to probe for signs of life outside our solar system.

Significance

The orbital eccentricities of exoplanets orbiting M dwarf stars may significantly affect their habitability but are unknown. We extract this eccentricity distribution using a sample of transiting planets orbiting M dwarfs detected by NASA’s Kepler Mission with stellar density measurements. We find planets in apparently single-transiting systems are typically more eccentric than planets in multiply transiting systems. The single- transit data prefer an eccentricity model composed of two distinct dynamically warmer and cooler subpopulations over three single-component models. With known planet demographics, we estimate the eccentricity distribution for the population of early- to mid-M dwarf planets in the local neighborhood, with implications for planetary formation and follow-up observations. Comparing our findings with similar studies for Sunlike stars suggests common dynamical excitation mechanisms.

Abstract

We investigate the underlying distribution of orbital eccentricities for planets around early-to-mid M dwarf host stars. We employ a sample of 163 planets around early- to mid-M dwarfs across 101 systems detected by NASA’s Kepler Mission. We constrain the orbital eccentricity for each planet by leveraging the Kepler lightcurve together with a stellar density prior, constructed using metallicity from spectroscopy, Ks magnitude from 2MASS, and stellar parallax from Gaia. Within a Bayesian hierarchical framework, we extract the underlying eccentricity distribution, assuming alternately Rayleigh, half-Gaussian, and Beta functions for both single- and multi-transit systems. We described the eccentricity distribution for apparently single-transiting planetary systems with a Rayleigh distribution, and for multitransit systems. The data suggest the possibility of distinct dynamically warmer and cooler subpopulations within the single-transit distribution: The single-transit data prefer a mixture model composed of two distinct Rayleigh distributions

over a single distrition. We contextualize our findings within a planet formation framework, by comparing them to analogous results in the literature for planets orbiting FGK stars. By combining our derived eccentricity distribution with other M dwarf demographic constraints, we estimate the underlying eccentricity distribution for the population of early- to mid-M dwarf planets in the local neighborhood.