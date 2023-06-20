Rivian Joins Tesla Charging Network Like GM and Ford

Rivian agrees to use the Tesla North American charging network. This will start in 2024. Rivian is following GM and Ford in adopting the Tesla charging standard.
NEWS: Rivian says it has agreed to adopt @Tesla's North American charging standard.
An adapter will be available for R1T and R1S vehicles as early as spring 2024. Rivian will incorporate NACS charge ports as standard in future R1 vehicles starting in 2025. pic.twitter.com/aDkUWFnxd5
— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) June 20, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology. Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels. A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
here goes the domino race