Electrical engineer Ali Hajimiri explains the principles behind wireless energy transfer and shares his far-out vision for launching flexible solar panels into space in order to collect sunlight, convert it to electrical power and then beam it down to Earth. Learn how this technology could power everything — and light up our world from space.
The transmissions of power from space has been demonstrated. Space has eight times more energy than Earth based solar. There is no night and day if you choose the right orbit.
Wireless power transmission can also power electronics in rooms without wires.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
2 thoughts on “TED Talk on Space Based Solar Power”
“light up the earth from space” – Don’t you mean heat up the earth from space? All that energy that would normally miss us corralled to the surface to emitted far and wide as heat?
Look up Kardashev scale. The total amout of solar energy hitting Earth naturally is roughly 10000 times more than all of the energy humans produce from all sources put together. Even if we switch all of our energy production to space based solar (highly unlikely), it would still be negligible compared to that. This is really not a concern for the foreseeable future.
By the time we approach anywhere near Kardashev I, we should be moving most of our energy uses off Earth anyway.