TED Talk on Space Based Solar Power

Electrical engineer Ali Hajimiri explains the principles behind wireless energy transfer and shares his far-out vision for launching flexible solar panels into space in order to collect sunlight, convert it to electrical power and then beam it down to Earth. Learn how this technology could power everything — and light up our world from space.

The transmissions of power from space has been demonstrated. Space has eight times more energy than Earth based solar. There is no night and day if you choose the right orbit.

Wireless power transmission can also power electronics in rooms without wires.