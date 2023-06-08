Tesla Orders Parts for 375000 Cybertrucks in 2024 $TSLA

Tesla is planning to produce 375,000 Cybertrucks per year and have release candidates by late August, according to communications they sent to suppliers.

The Street was estimating 90000 Cybertrucks for 2024.

There are also reports that Tesla will open a 4.5 billion euro gigafactory in Spain.

