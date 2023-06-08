Tesla Orders Parts for 375000 Cybertrucks in 2024 $TSLA

Tesla is planning to produce 375,000 Cybertrucks per year and have release candidates by late August, according to communications they sent to suppliers.

The Street was estimating 90000 Cybertrucks for 2024.

⁦@ElectrekCo⁩ 375k #cybertruck a year for $TSLA would be an enormous number. Way more than street. 250k Ys in 2022 in US. Tesla Stock Is Up Again. This Time It's About the Cybertruck. | Barron's https://t.co/qlAU7cPq48 — Allen Root (@DowJonesAl) June 8, 2023

There are also reports that Tesla will open a 4.5 billion euro gigafactory in Spain.