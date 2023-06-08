Tesla Orders Parts for 375000 Cybertrucks in 2024 $TSLA

Tesla is planning to produce 375,000 Cybertrucks per year and have release candidates by late August, according to communications they sent to suppliers.
The Street was estimating 90000 Cybertrucks for 2024.
@ElectrekCo 375k #cybertruck a year for $TSLA would be an enormous number. Way more than street. 250k Ys in 2022 in US.
Tesla Stock Is Up Again. This Time It's About the Cybertruck. | Barron's https://t.co/qlAU7cPq48
— Allen Root (@DowJonesAl) June 8, 2023
There are also reports that Tesla will open a 4.5 billion euro gigafactory in Spain.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.