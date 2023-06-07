The Fertile Will Inherit the Earth

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is on the verge of being unable to maintain its social functions. Japan had 1.8 million births per year in the 1970s, 1.2 million people were born each year in Japan in the mid-1990s and in 2022 there were 770,000 people born.

500 Japanese schools close in the country every year. Nomura Holdings, Japan’s largest investment bank, estimates that there are more than 10 million empty houses and apartments. Large chunks of Japan are falling into disrepair. Japan should give the empty houses to the families who are willing breed and have children.

Public education is free only until children reach the age of 15 but in any case, families want private education for their children across the board, because it’s considered better. Care in nurseries or the health system is not universally covered. Prime Minister Kishida has recognized that action must be taken to change this situation. On Thursday, June 1, he announced his intention to redouble public spending on childcare, to bring it up to the level of Sweden.

We have never brought a country back up to replacement rate after it fell below replacement. Replacement means that the mother is replaced with a daughter who also has children. Averaging 2.1 children means 1 boy and 1 girl who end up also having children. 0.1 is for the children who do not go on to reproduce. The best at stimulating low births higher births is Sweden. Sweden dropped below 2.1 to 1.6. They brought birth rates back to 2 and then dropped again to 1.6 and brought it to 1.8. However, this still means averaging 85-90% women have the daughter who has children. Almost replacement is not good enough, but it is better. Sweden is still losing 10-12% every 40 years.

Japan losing 30% of population from its peak is like what the Black death did over 7 years but it will take Japan 42 years from 2008 to 2050 but Japan decline will continue. China could see a 30% decline from 2023-2050.

China at 1.18 fertility rate like the last 3 years means 1.1 billion people in 2050 and not the UN hoping for 1.5 fertility and 1.3B. This hits economically around 2035-2040 when China’s urbanization can no longer mostly offset the effects. Run the world at 1.0 fertility rate and in 2300, there will 160 million people about 2%. Maybe the future world becomes a world of mormons, Muslims and high birth Christian and Jewish denominations. The fertile will inherit the Earth.

Critically endangered species lose 80-90% of their population. Humanity could be critically endangered by 2150. Japan, Korea and China could be critically endangered by 2100-2110. Korea and China at 0.78-0.8 fertility rate would see population go to 17 million in Korea by 2100 and 310 million in China. Population surveys suggest China’s women only as interested in kids as Koreans. Koreans are already at 0.78 fertility rate. Divide fertility rate by two to get the number of lifetime daughters that 1.0 female produces. China is making 59% of a female for the next generation. Fertile female population drops in the 36 years of a generation. Over 70% of the world population is below replacement.

China could lose a US level of population by 2050.

Low birth rates will be worse than the Black death in terms of percentage of population loss. Except if low birth rates are not fixed it is a slow existential risk. India and Bangladesh are below replacement. Tunisia in Africa is below. South Africa will join soon. Indonesia is near to dropping below replacement. Start a clock when dropping below replacement within 40 years the population starts dropping.

Japan has already lost 6 million people from 128.4M in 2008 to 122M today. They are down to about half of the fertile women they had when population peaked in 2008. 23M fertile women in 1974, 19.3M women were 15-39 in 2008. 15M women are 15-39 in 2023. Japan had 770k babies born in 2022, this was about 380k female. Japan has been at 400-430k per year female for ten years. in 30 years Japan will be at 9-10M female 15-39. If we say that societally they do not have kids until 20 then reduce the numbers by 2-3M.

Europe hit peak population, South Korea, China and Japan. Not just peak women. Peak population for 2.4B people or 30% of the world population. 40% of the global economy. Africa has 3% of the world economy.

Japan is going from 122 million people today to about 100 million people in 2050-2056. By 2050, its population could fall below 100 million, of whom 38.8% will be 65 or older. 20 million of Japan’s people are over 75 years old today and 37 million are over 65. Japan’s per capita GDP is shrinking because the median age in Japan is 48.4 years old. About half of Japan’s workforce is over 50, which is when productivity starts dropping until they stop working.

Population loss does directly cause economic losses. Population loss from now to 2050 will cause about 20-30% in economic damage or about a $60 trillion in economic loss. The GDP of a country is the amount of working people times the average economic contribution from each person. If your economy has 30% fewer people and all the people had on average the same productivity then you would lose 30% of your economy.