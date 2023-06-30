Virgin Galactic’s Has Its First Commercial Spaceflight

Virgin Galactic 01 carried 13 research payloads and three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council of Italy – congratulations to all the team. And congratulazioni ai membri dell’equipaggio Galactic 01.

Virgin Galactic was part of the revival of commercial space when they won the XPrize a suborbital flight.

Virgin Galactic is selling sells tickets for future space tours for $450,000.

Virgin Galactic said Unity topped out its flight at an altitude of nearly 52.9 miles (85.1 km). At the apex of the flight, with the rocket shut down, the crew experienced a few minutes of weightlessness before the craft shifted into re-entry mode and began its gliding descent back to Earth

Virgin Galactic will now start post-flight inspections and analysis in preparation for its next commercial space mission, Galactic 02. That will be a very special moment, when the team brings its unique experience to private astronauts. That mission is scheduled for August, with Virgin Galactic planning monthly flights to space beginning thereafter.

Virgin Galactic included an in Memoriam tribute to Evan Lovell, Virgin Galactic’s Chairman and Virgin Management’s Chief Investment Officer.