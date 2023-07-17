Elon Musk Hints Tesla Cybertruck Should Have Lower Prices Than Ford Lightning

Elon Musk said the Ford Lightning is somewhat expensive, which seems to be hinting that the Tesla Cybertruck will have lower prices. Tesla Cybertruck can also have the same price points and more range and features.
It seems likely that Tesla will have a delivery day by the end of August and there will be Cybertruck related announcements at the July 19 earnings call.
The Ford Lightning is a good vehicle, just somewhat expensive, especially given the high interest rates these days for any kind of loan
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 17, 2023
Ford F150 Lightning NEW PRICES
Pro – $49.9k (230 miles of range)
XLT standard – $54.9k (240 miles)
XLT extended – $69.9k (320 miles)
Lariat standard – $69.9k (240 miles)
Lariat extended – $77.4k (320 miles)
Platinum – $91.9k (320 miles)
Where will Cybertruck slot in?$TSLA $F
— Farzad Mesbahi (@farzyness) July 17, 2023
First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t
— Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023
