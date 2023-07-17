Elon Musk Hints Tesla Cybertruck Should Have Lower Prices Than Ford Lightning

Elon Musk said the Ford Lightning is somewhat expensive, which seems to be hinting that the Tesla Cybertruck will have lower prices. Tesla Cybertruck can also have the same price points and more range and features.

It seems likely that Tesla will have a delivery day by the end of August and there will be Cybertruck related announcements at the July 19 earnings call.

