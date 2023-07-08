Exploring the Universe With Gravitational Astronomy

We have made our own gravity wave detectors on Earth that are about 40 kilometers long and detect variation with lasers and now we have used decades of Pulsar observations to detect long wave gravity waves. We needed to create single wavelength lasers and use one-megawatt of power to detect differences of one trillionth of a wavelength.

Gravitational-wave astronomy is a completely new way to observe the universe. The breakthroughs made by the National Science Foundation’s Advanced LIGO, and its partner observatory Advanced Virgo are only the beginning of our exploration of the gravitational-wave sky. Cosmic Explorer together with a network of planned and proposed observatories spanning the gravitational-wave spectrum, including LISA and the Einstein Telescope will be able to determine the nature of the densest matter in the universe; reveal the universe’s binary black hole population throughout cosmic time; provide an independent probe of the history of the expanding universe; explore warped spacetime with unprecedented fidelity; and expand our knowledge of how massive stars live, die, and create the matter we see today.

There are more than 3,300 radio pulsars known. Of these, 99% reside within our galaxy. Many were discovered with CSIRO’s famous Parkes radio telescope, Murriyang, in New South Wales. About 30 radio pulsars have been found outside our galaxy, in the Magellanic Clouds. Only a dozen or so were used in surveys for the recent Pulsar array detections.

Improved telescopes could let us find perhaps a million Pulsars in our Galaxy. Pulsars are dead stars that did not become black holes. There are 100 to 400 billion stars in the Galaxy. Massively increasing our known Pulsars in our Galaxy and elsewhere in the Universe will let us get even better gravitational detection systems. Better manmade systems beyond the Cosmic Explorer will also let us map the Gravitational universe.

Pulsars are rapidly spinning neutron stars, extremely dense stars composed almost entirely of neutrons and having a diameter of only 20 km (12 miles) or less. Pulsar masses range between 1.18 and 1.97 times that of the Sun, but most pulsars have a mass 1.35 times that of the Sun. A neutron star is formed when the core of a violently exploding star called a supernova collapses inward and becomes compressed together. Neutrons at the surface of the star decay into protons and electrons. As these charged particles are released from the surface, they enter an intense magnetic field (10^12 gauss; Earth’s magnetic field is 0.5 gauss) that surrounds the star and rotates along with it.

Pulsars were initially found in radio waves, we have since discovered these cosmic lighthouses in X-ray, gamma-ray, and even visible light.

Perhaps Hundreds of Times the Number of Known Pulsars

Pulsars in the Galactic centre promise to enable unparalleled tests of gravity theories and black hole physics and to serve as probes of the stellar formation history and evolution and the interstellar medium in the complex central region of the Milky Way. The community has surveyed the innermost region of the galaxy for decades without detecting a population of pulsars, which is puzzling. A strong scattering of the pulsed signals in this particular direction has been argued to be a potential reason for the non-detections. Scattering has a strong inverse dependence on observing frequency, therefore an effective way to alleviate its effect is to use higher frequencies in a survey for pulsars in the Galactic centre, in particular, close to the supermassive black hole Sagittarius A*. Researchers recently performed the first pulsar survey at short millimetre wavelengths, using several frequency bands between 84 and 156 GHz (3.57-1.92 mm), targeted to the Galactic centre.

After the analysis of a total of 62.2 hours of observations in 28 different epochs in a period spanning almost 1.5 years, no clear detections of new pulsars were found. The non-detections can be explained because the sensitivity of the observations is limited. It was estimated that only about 2 and 1% of a hypothetical Galactic centre population located close to Sgr A* would be detected for isolated

and highly accelerated binary pulsars. Similar pulsar surveys with improved sensitivity and involving larger telescopes, such as the LMT, NOEMA, and ALMA are encouraged. In the future, the use of new instrumentation with better performance in pulsar observations at millimetre observatories will help us to further constrain the characteristics of the potential pulsar population living inside the inner parsec of our galaxy.