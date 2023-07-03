Firefly Aerospace Signs Lockheed Martin for Alpha Launch Services

Firefly Aerospace, Inc., an end-to-end space transportation company, signed a launch agreement with Lockheed Martin to support a technology demonstration mission that will launch aboard Firefly’s Alpha vehicle.

Firefly’s Alpha rocket provides affordable and responsive launch services with the capability to lift more than 1,000 kg to low Earth orbit. The vehicle utilizes Firefly’s patented tap-off cycle propulsion technology and carbon composite sandwich structures to reduce mass and costs and improve strength and reliability. As a launch provider, Firefly provides an important capability to Lockheed Martin in supporting access to space for its key spacecraft technologies.

